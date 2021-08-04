Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,366.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,463.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

