AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 67.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,027 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 234,152 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

