Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $73.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

NYSE AMRC opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

