American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock Price Down 0.6%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 1,089,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,982,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Battery Metals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $784,000.00.

American Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

