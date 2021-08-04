American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

ACC stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 707.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,084,000 after acquiring an additional 257,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.