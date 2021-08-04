American Electric Power Company, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

