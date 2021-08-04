American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.65.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

