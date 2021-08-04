American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 93.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 111,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,782 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

