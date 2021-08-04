American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. 185,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.51. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About American States Water

