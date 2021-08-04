American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 276,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 428,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVD. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.