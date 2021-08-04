American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $181.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $159.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.