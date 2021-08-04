Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 33,113 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,336,005.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 625,720 shares of company stock worth $60,393,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

