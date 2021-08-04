Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on August 20th

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $23.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $259.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.14. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

