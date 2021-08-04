Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of MediaAlpha worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -221.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $354,139.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,225,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,606 shares of company stock worth $9,266,490.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.