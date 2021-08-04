Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

