Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.95 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

