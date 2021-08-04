Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $8.16 Million in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 473,231 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,689,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 751,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the period.

ECH opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

