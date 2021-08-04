Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 3,806 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.78.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

