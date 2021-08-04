AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.15-9.30 EPS.

NYSE:ABC traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.26. 34,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.05. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

