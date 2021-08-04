Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 174.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 126,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 69,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $16.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

