Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $14.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.03. The stock had a trading volume of 222,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,050. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

