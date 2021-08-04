Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%.

Shares of AMGN traded down $14.31 on Wednesday, reaching $229.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.11. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

