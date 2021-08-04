Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.03 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.11. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.25.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

