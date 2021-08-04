AMO Coin Market Cap Reaches $42.59 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $42.59 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.89 or 0.00850897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00095380 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.