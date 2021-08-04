Amon (AMN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,296.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $1,296.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.88 or 0.00831237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00094116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.