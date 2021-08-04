Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,600 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

