Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,600 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.17.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.