Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 2,084 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 697.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

