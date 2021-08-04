Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.