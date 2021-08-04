Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

