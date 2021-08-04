Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.