Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $421,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

