Amyris (AMRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Amyris to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Amyris has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

