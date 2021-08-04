Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AquaBounty Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 776,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,027 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 34,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,530. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.08.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

