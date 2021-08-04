Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $218.11. 18,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,964. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

