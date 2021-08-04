Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post $427.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.50 million to $439.90 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $253.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.22. 13,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,323. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after buying an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,593,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

