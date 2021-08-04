Analysts Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ProPetro by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 172,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

