Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

