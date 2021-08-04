Analysts Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to announce sales of $407.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $405.83 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

VEC stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $515.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.