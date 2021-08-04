Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 53,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,455. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,473 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

