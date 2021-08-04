Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce $61.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.83 million. Bill.com reported sales of $42.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $221.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.45. The stock had a trading volume of 451,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.99 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $211.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.47.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,055.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,736 shares of company stock valued at $34,475,956. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

