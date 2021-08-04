Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $295.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.35.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $590.00. The stock had a trading volume of 549,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $230.92 and a twelve month high of $616.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

