Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

INTU traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $534.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

