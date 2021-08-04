Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $334.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.15 million to $337.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $261.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 18.77%.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $329,903.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,134,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,185 shares of company stock worth $23,763,962. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.