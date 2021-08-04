Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cowen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cowen in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61. Cowen has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

