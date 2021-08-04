Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

