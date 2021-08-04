Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $23.69

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.75 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $18.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

