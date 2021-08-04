Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $55.33

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of E opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

