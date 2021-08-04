Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Price Target at $121.20

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.56. 7,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

