Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Price Target at $121.20

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.