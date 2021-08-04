Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $32.63

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

GPS opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,582 shares of company stock worth $6,392,697. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

